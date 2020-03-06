Avoyelles Water Commission refinancing $9.41M in revenue bonds

Avoyelles Water Commission will save $2.2 million over the next 25 years by refinancing two 2005 bond issues.

AWC is publishing a public notice concerning its intent to enter into a $9.41 million bond issue to refinance bonds issued in 2005 to construct a large water pipeline from east Avoyelles to Marksville.

“We are refinancing at a reduced interest rate,” AWC board member Al Lemoine said. “It was too attractive to pass up,” Lemoine added.

The old interest rate was over 4 percent and the new rate is 3 percent.

There is no new construction or equipment purchases involved in the proposed bond issue, Lemoine said.

Under the schedule of payments, the AWC will make its first payment on the bond issue this December and pay off the bonds in 2044.

The bond issue will be funded through revenues generated from water sales.

AWC was created in 1993 with the Marksville, Moreauville and Ward 3 water systems as participants. AWC has recently added LAWCO as a customer for its customers in and near Mansura.