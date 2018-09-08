Baby thrown in trash can in Fifth Ward; father from Vick arrested

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for throwing a newborn baby in a trash can in Fifth Ward on Saturday, September 8.

APSO said they responded to a call at Shawn’s Store in Fifth Ward on Highway 1 on Saturday. That’s where deputies learned that Brandon Whiddon, 32, of Vick pulled up with his mother, his two-day-old son, and the mother of the child.

He then allegedly threw the newborn in the trash can between the gas pumps at the store. He then grabbed his mother around her neck, and started to choke her before shoving her against the pillar of the gas station in an attempt to prevent her from getting the baby from the trash can.

Several people in the parking lot helped get the newborn from the trash and stopped the altercation. After several statements and a video of the incident provided by the stores security cameras, Whiddon was arrested for attempted first degree murder and second degree battery.

The newborn was transported to Avoyelles Hospital where he was checked and is currently in a healthy condition. He possibly will be transported to the pediatric unit in Rapides where he was released from earlier in the day.

The mother of the suspect refused medical treatment.