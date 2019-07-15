Barry closes roads, floods homes, dumps up to 11 inches of rain on Avoyelles

Hurricane Barry started making his presence known in Avoyelles Parish Saturday and was still causing problems today. Several parish roads are closed and some state highways have been closed due to high water. Thousands of residents were without electricity for some time during the three days, Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said. As of Sunday evening, 2400 Cleco customers and 42 Entergy customers were still without electricity. The parish was placed on flash flood warnings Sunday night and again Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported as much as 11 inches of rain has fallen in some parts of the parish.

Frank said there have been 50 calls to 911 of trees down throughout the parish.

Approximately 10 homes in Bunkie and Mansura have been reported to have flooded, Frank said.

"We have major flooding all over the parish," Frank said. "It isn't just one area."

State highways that are closed include La. Hwy 115 West, from Bunkie to I-49, La. 1176 between Hwy 29 and Hwy 115, La. Hwy 114 between Hessmer and Mansura, La. 1178 between US 71 to La. 29 and La. Hwys 361 and 362 in Goudeau.

Avoyelles Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon reported some parish roads have over a foot of water running over them and the "drainage is at full capacity."

Bordelon said parish crews have been installing warning signs and road closed signs. As of 8:30 a.m. the following roads were closed: Mailbox (high water over bridge), Laurie Normand, Stubblefield, Large Road, Schnexsnyder, MP Cutoff, Boutie de Bayou (culvert washed out), Benny’s Lane (high water over bridge), Bordelon Road in Hessmer, Bayou du Lac Road, Little Corner, Edwin Gremillion, Bowling Alley, Leo Morrow, Hamburg Loop, Pink’s Lane, Chick’s Lane, Bordelon Road in Bunkie.

Frank said to report a flooded road or home flooding, call the 911 non-emergency numbers at 253-9061, 253-9739.