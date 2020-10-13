Bayou Boeuf Bridge replacement to begin Monday

Bayou Boeuf Bridge on La. Hwy 106 will be closed for almost a year as the bridge is replaced, the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development announced. The $2 million project will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Oct. 19) -- weather permitting. The bridge should be replaced by Sept. 19, 2021.

The contractor for the bridge replacement is T.L. Hawk Construction Co.

Since the roadway will be closed for the duration of the work, eastbound traffic will detour by going to I-49, go north on I-49 to Exit 53 (La. Hwy 115) and go to the intersection of La. Hwy 1176. Traffic will then proceed east on La. Hwy 1176 to the intersection of La Hwy 29 and then south to the intersection of La. Hwy 106.

Westbound traffic will go to the intersection of La Hwy 29, go north on La Hwy 29 to La Hwy 1176, then west on La. Hwy 1176 to La. Hwy 115. At that point, traffic will turn south on La. Hwy 115 to K-49 and then south to Exit 46 (La. Hwy 106).

The detour route will be identified with proper markings. All emergency agencies will be notified of the road closure.

DOTD said motorists should use caution when passing through a construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and construction equipment.

Travelers can obtain information about road closures at the 511 Traveler Information website www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information.

Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511) or by following the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Shreveport_Traf), (@Alex_Traffic), (@Monroe_Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov.