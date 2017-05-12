Bayou Natchitoches, Fools Bay Bridge Projects Completed at Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area

May 12, 2017 – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has reopened Bayou Natchitoches and Fools Bay bridges on Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), following replacement of the two spans.

The Bayou Natchitoches Bridge provides access between north and south Bayou Natchitoches roads. The Fools Bay Bridge provides access to the northern section of the WMA.

Grassy Lake WMA is located in northeastern Avoyelles Parish, approximately 12 miles northeast of Bordelonville. For more information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2767.