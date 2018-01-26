Be aware: Bears are not asleep

We have been taught since childhood that bears hibernate in the winter. For the past several decades, Louisianians had no reason to question that “fact.”

Bears were rare.

Now that there are more and more black bears walking around the woods in this area, those who share those woods with the wildlife should be aware that Louisiana bears could be awake and active the entire winter.

Hunters should also be aware that unlawful killing of a Louisiana black bear still carries hefty penalties -- even though the bear is no longer listed as a threatened species.

Hunters who think the black object in the brush is just a big boar might want to hesitate a moment before pulling the trigger and accidentally bagging a bruin.

State wildlife agents have said before that “I thought it was a .....” is not an acceptable excuse to avoid being charged with the unlawful taking of a bear.

Maria Davidson, the LDWF Large Carnivore Program manager, said hunters could be assessed a $10,000 “cost of restitution” for killing a bear.

“The main thing for hunters to remember is that there is no open season for bear, so anytime you kill a bear it is illegal,” Davidson said.

If convicted, the person could be fined up to $950, sentenced to 120 days in jail, ordered to pay court costs and the restitution costs and forfeit the bear.

RECENT EXAMPLE

An example of that occurred Jan. 8 when LDWF agents arrested Ronald Kimble, 28, of Lettsworth on charges stemming from the alleged killing of a black bear on the Richard Yancey Wildlife Management Area in southern Concordia Parish in late November.

Agents investigated the shooting death of the 4 1/2-year-old female bear and identified Kimble as a suspect. During an interview with Kimble, he confessed that he shot the bear Nov. 26. The bear’s body was found three days later.

Kimble was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The daily life of a bear centers around the search for food. They are omnivores, meaning they eat meat, nuts, berries, grains, fruits, insects, etc.

NOT PREDATORS

Bears are not predators in the same way wolves, coyotes, wildcats, etc. are predators. They will eat a dead animal they come across, unprotected meat in a campsite or an opportunistic kill too easy to pass up.

They do not stalk or run down prey, such as deer and other small mammals.

Black bears do not “hibernate” in the way Yogi Bear has led us to believe all bears do.

They go through a period of “carnivoran lethargy” in the winter, which is a state of inactivity that helps them survive food shortages and wintry weather.

In warmer climates, such as Louisiana, the black bear may remain active all winter.

“In Louisiana, bears den due to food shortages rather than weather,” Davidson noted. “They have thick fur coats and a layer of fat to protect them from the winter temperatures we have.

“However, we have confounded the situation by having deer season that extends into January,” Davidson continued. “With deer season there is a lot of activity that, frankly, makes it hard for bears to sleep.

“In addition,” she said, “there is a lot of corn set out for deer. The bears will stay up as long as they can find corn and go to den after deer season.”

‘USE SOYBEANS’

Davidson said one way to avoid an unexpected encounter with a bear is not to hunt near a baited site, especially corn.

“If you do use bait, use soybeans,” she said. “Bears and raccoons apparently don’t have an affinity for soybeans.”

Bears usually set up their dens in late fall and early winter. Pregnant females set up their dens first, taking the more secure locations to protect themselves and their unborn cubs.

Bear experts say the females prefer large, hollow trees in hard to access areas.

Males are less particular and may make several dens during the winter as they keep moving.

Louisiana bears may take “naps” during the winter that may last a few days or so.

Again, don’t be fooled by the cartoons. Bears can easily be aroused from their slumber and they can be, well, “a grouchy old bear” when disturbed.

Data collected by monitoring bears’ denning behavior shows bears are more active in winter months in the lower Mississippi River Valley, around here, than they are farther north.

Public and private bear watchers in the state have reported females with cubs actively foraging for food in areas near their dens -- going so far as to leave the cubs unattended for short periods before returning to care for them.

Avoyelles is the “bear crossroads” connecting the upper Atchafalaya bears with the Tensas Basin bears.

Along with Concordia Parish, this area is called the “Three Rivers” bear population -- the newest designated population in the state.

Over the past few years, more bear sightings have been reported in this parish, especially in spring when young males are sent packing by mama bears who don’t want their boys around when prospective suitors come calling.

The state estimates there are about 750 to 1,000 bears in the state. There is no estimate for each parish. However, 10 years ago the state estimated about 300 bears in the parishes along the Mississippi River, from Madison to Avoyelles.

“The take-away in discussing human-bear encounters is that it is very possible for humans to live within a bear population without ever having contact with a bear -- as long as people take proper precautions,” Davidson said.

“For hunters this time of year, just be aware that they may still see bears out there and to take the same precautions they were taking earlier in the season,” she said.