Belledeau injured man apparently dies on way to hospital

An incident which allegedly began in Belledeau has ended in the a parking lot in Marksville. According to unconfirmed sources, a man was injured in Belledeau and apparently put into a black pick up truck. The truck traveled toward Avoyelles Hosptial and pulled over into a parking lot at the corner of Tunica and Main Street in Marksville. The male who was injured had died. Avoyelles Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel were on the scene.

No official information has been released yet on the incident.