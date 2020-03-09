Benefit for Moreauville resident to be held March 14

Benefit Dinner for Dwayne Simon of Moreauville, who has fallen ill in Fort Lauderdale Florida while working and has been hospitalized.

Saturday March 14th—starting at 11:00am

Benefit will be held in Moreauville in the parking lot of Brooks ATV & Shawn’s, located by the red light in Moreauville weather permitting. If raining Benefit will be moved to the Moreauville Fire Department across from Avoyelles High School.

Tickets for plates can be purchased from Cottonport Bank in Mansura, Complete Family Care in Marksville, Lemoine Therapy in Mansura as well as from family and friends on Facebook. And if you have not gotten your tickets, there will be extra the day of the benefit.

There will also be a cake table with multiple flavors of caked being sold by the slice or whole. Raffle tickets will be sold with lots of nice prizes such as a Butchered Roasting Pig and so forth.

Also there will be a silent auction on the following items:

Crawfish Pot with 2 sacks of crawfish

Baptism Gown

Handmade Cypress Hutch

We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday and Friend/Family would like to Thank everyone in advance for your support.

For more information call 359-0433.