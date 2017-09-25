Bennett considering request to move Greenhouse trial

A decision on whether to move the murder trial of Norris Greenhouse Jr. out of Avoyelles Parish was not issued after the hearing this past Monday, but 12th Judicial District Judge William “Billy” Bennett said he would make a ruling “as soon as possible.” A decision may be made Tuesday or Wednesday.

Defense attorney George Higgins III argued Greenhouse cannot get a fair trial due to “prejudicial pretrial publicity.” He also noted Facebook groups in the parish that have posted many harsh comments against Greenhouse and expressed a belief that he is guilty of the crimes for which he is accused.

Monday’s hearing included testimony from area media representatives about coverage of the case.

Jury selection in Greenhouse’s trial for 2nd degree murder of Jeremy Mardis and attempted 2nd degree murder of Christopher Few is set to begin Oct. 2, unless an appeals court approves a stay order or Bennett moves the trial to another parish.

The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has not ruled on Higgins’ request for a stay order or on his appeal of Bennett’s denial of two major defense motions.

Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were on duty as Marksville City Marshal’s deputies when they pursued a vehicle driven by Few down a dead end street in Marksville for what is believed to have been a traffic violation. The two officers fired a total of 18 bullets -- 14 by Stafford and four by Greenhouse -- into Few’s vehicle, critically wounding Few’s 6-year-old son, who was seatbelted in the front seat next to his father.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case because the Avoyelles District Attorney’s Office was recused because the defendant’s father is an assistant district attorney.

The AG’s Office pointed out that pretrial publicity was just as intense before Stafford’s trial, and a fair and impartial jury was seated.

Stafford was tried on the same charges as Greenhouse, but was found guilty of the lesser offenses of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.