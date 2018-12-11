BESE discussion on RRCA application attracts large crowd from Avoyelles Parish

More than 100 people from Avoyelles Parish are in Baton Rouge today to voice their opinion on Red River Charter Academy's application to have the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education allow it to open a Type II charter middle school this next school year.

About two busloads of RRCA supporters traveled to Baton Rouge for today's School Innovations and Turnaround Committee vote. The full board could discuss the issue at tomorrow's (Dec. 12) meeting, so some of today's attendees may stay over for that meeting. Among those attending today's meeting are several Avoyelles Parish School Board members and members-elect.

Updates on this issue will be reported as more information is obtained.