Beta expected to be rainstorm when it reaches Avoyelles Parish

As of 9 p.m., Tropical Storm Beta was about 120 miles from Galveston. It is expected to make landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston on Tuesday morning with 60 mph winds. Latest forecasts indicate Beta will weaken to a tropical depression by Wednesday morning with sustained winds of about 35 mph as it passes near Beaumont and through west central parishes that bore the brunt of Hurricane Laura.

By the time Beta reaches the Avoyelles Parish area it will be a tropical rainstorm with 29 mph winds.

The projected path carries the storm northeast, past Jackson, Miss., and on to Nashville by Saturday.

While Beta is expected to cause severe storm surge along the coast, its biggest threat is flash flooding from downpours that could dump 1 foot or rain or more on communities upon landfall. Forecasters said it could bring significant rains as it moves inland. The National Weather Service said there is a slight chance it could spawn tornadoes as well.