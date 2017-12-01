Bethune Class of 1966 donates to Marksville youth center

Once upon a time the gym was home to pep rallies, dances and sporting events -- as well as daily PE classes.

More than a half-century later, the Mary Bethune High School Class of 1966 decided to support its alma mater’s new role as the City of Marksville’s recently renovated Bethune Youth Center.

Representatives of that graduating class attended a small gathering at the gym Oct. 28 to present a check for $250 to support the center’s operation.

Huey L. Perry presented the check to City Councilwoman Mary Sampson.

Perry said the Class of ‘66 made a commitment at its 50th Anniversary Reunion in 2016 to support community activities in Marksville and Avoyelles Parish because the communities’ residents, churches and other organizations “supported our development and our educational pursuits during our formative years.

“We believe in the work that the Bethune Youth Center is doing in this community and we want to support that work financially,” Perry continued. “Our youth need to be able to participate in educational enrichment activities and wholesome recreational activities.” He said it is hoped that programs at the Bethune Center will prevent some young people from getting involved in criminal activities.

Perry said the Class of ‘66 is willing to help form a Bethune alumni organization to raise funds for the center’s programs.