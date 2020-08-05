Bicyclist Killed in Winn Parish Crash

Winn Parish – On August 5, 2020, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 84, near Allbritton Road. This crash killed 24-year-old, Sedrick Swagerty, of Maryville, Tennessee.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle, ridden by Swagerty, was traveling on the westbound, unimproved shoulder of U.S. Hwy 84. For reasons still under investigation, Swagerty turned from the shoulder and entered the westbound travel lane. This action resulted in a collision between Swagerty's bicycle and a westbound 2007 Dodge pickup. The collision ejected Swagerty off of his bicycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side, of the roadway, as possible and obey all traffic laws.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 31 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 37 fatalities.