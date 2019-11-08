Body found in Lecompte, Henderson man arrested

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release:

On Monday, November 4, 2019, Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified in reference to a deceased black male subject that was located in a vehicle in rural Rapides Parish. The victim was later identified as Marcus Robicheaux, 32, Arnaudville.

A joint investigation by Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Investigators with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department was initiated. During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned that on Sunday evening, the suspect, who was identified as Alvin Jerome “Romeo” Lewis, 31, Henderson, LA.; had gotten into an altercation with Marcus Robicheaux inside of a vehicle that was parked outside of a Henderson residence. During the course of the altercation, Lewis fatally shot Robicheaux and subsequently fled the scene with Robicheaux in Robicheaux’s vehicle. Lewis then drove to a rural agricultural area near Lecompte in Rapides Parish where he abandoned the vehicle along with Robicheaux’s body.

At the culmination of the investigation, late yesterday evening, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Lewis and charged him with the following:

1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:30-Second Degree Murder-(Felony)

1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:95.1-Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon-(Felony)

1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:130.1-Obstruction of Justice-(Felony)

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and his bond was set at $200,000.00.