Body of Pineville Man Recovered from Indian Creek Reservoir

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Monday, April 10 in Rapides Parish.

The body of Orlando Banks, 18, of Pineville, was recovered from the Indian Creek Reservoir around 5:30 p.m. by emergency personnel.

According to witnesses, Banks was one of four people in a vessel as they approached a rope swing on the bank around 2:30 p.m. One of the occupants on the vessel jumped into the water and swam to shore near the rope swing.

At this time, Banks then jumped into the water and struggled to stay afloat before being submerged. The occupants of the vessel and the person on the bank unsuccessfully attempted to find Banks and get him out of the water.

The occupants on the boat were able to call for help. Banks’ body was found in about 12 feet of water about 40 feet from the bank of the reservoir.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.