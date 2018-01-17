Boil advisories issued for Brouillette, Spring Bayou water systems

There are currently boil advisories in effect for two Avoyelles Parish water systems.

Brouillette Water System, on La. Hwy 452 and all side roads, Fort DeRussy Road, Tucker Brouillette Road, Hwy 1192 between Hwy 107 and Hwy 1, Pete Wilks Road, Hwy 107 at Marvin Graham to Marksville City Limits, Gum Ridge Road, Una Lane, Faith Baptist Mission and Hwy 1191.

There is also a boil advisory for the Spring Bayou system.

The Prairie Ronde Water System, which serves an area of Avoyelles Parish on La. Hwy 29, has not issued a boil advisory but is asking its customers to practice water conservation until further notice.