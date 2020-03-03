Bordelonville family loses everything in housefire

Bordelonville community members are collecting donations of clothes and other items for a family that lost everything in a Monday afternoon fire.

Bordelonville VFD President Jimmie Bernard said the fire on N. Bayou Des Glaises Road began around 3:45 p.m. Monday (March 2). Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

“The house was a cypress wood frame home,” he said. “It was fully engulfed when we arrived. We couldn’t save it, but we concentrated on keeping it from spreading to neighboring wood-frame homes.”

Bernard said winds made the fire more difficult to control, but firefighters from Bordelonville, Simmeport, Moreauville and Mansura were able to ensure no other homes were damaged.

As of Tuesday, no official cause of the fire had been determined.

Jade Jacobs and her three children are currently living with her mother, Mary Lair, also on N. Bayou Des Glaises Road.

Bridget Manshack was one of the first to start an effort to help the family.

"They lost everything," Manshack said. "They weren't able to save anything."

Lair said her daughter and grandchildren are primarily in need of clothes at this time.

“We appreciate any help that is given,” she said. “They lost everything.”

She said her 4-year-old grandson wears a size 5, her 9-year-old grandson wears a size 10 and her 8-year-old granddaughter wears a size 8. Jacobs wears a size 7/8, she said.

Those wishing to make any donations may call Lair at 318-715-2127 or come by her house at 3949 N. Bayou Des Glaises Road.