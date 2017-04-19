Bordelonville gears up for 2nd annual Homemade Cake Festival

The 2nd annual Bordelonville Homemade Cake Festival will be held Saturday (April 22) with dinners sold Sunday (April 23) by the Bordelonville Fire Department at the Bordelonville Community Center.

The festival begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk with registration at the site at 7 a.m. Registration on race day is $30. The start/finish of the race will begin at the Bordelonville center. Festivities will be from 10 a.m.-until.

There will be cakes for sale as well as community chefs cooking and selling eggrolls, fish poboys, cold beer, hamburgers, jambalaya, crawfish pistolettes, pulled pork sandwiches and white beans.

Games and activities will include cake walks, a cake decorating contest, cake judging, inflatable jumps and various games for children of all ages. For the decorated cake contest, participants can enter already decorated cakes.

Prizes will be awarded for first through third place as well as a People’s Choice award.

To participate in the decorated cake contest, contact Diane Bordelon at (318) 997-2467.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to make needed repairs and improvements to the community center.

Future improvements include plans for the playground area.

On Sunday the Bordelonville Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will be selling dinners consisting of barbecue pork steak, rice dressing, pork and beans, slaw and bread. The cost is $10 a plate and proceeds will benefit the fire department. Bingo will be played after the Sunday dinner.

The VFD will also hold a raffle. The drawing will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit the Bordelonville Homemade Cake Festival Facebook page.