Bordelonville murder case stalls

All proceedings in the case against accused murderer Michael Mayeaux have been stopped while he is being treated at East Feliciana State Hospital in Jackson.

District Attorney Charles Riddle said the court has issued a “stay” in the case -- a legal term meaning everything comes to a halt until further notice.

“It was determined that he (Mayeaux) was unable to assist in his defense at this time” due to a possible mental illness or condition, Riddle said.

The inmate was sent to the Jackson mental hospital for treatment “and the case has been stayed until that treatment ends,” Riddle added.

The hospital must file a status report on Mayeaux’s treatment and condition every 60 days until such time as his doctors find he is able to return.

Mayeaux, 28, of Bordelonville is accused of two counts of 2nd degree murder for the stabbing deaths of his grandparents, Hillman “T-Coon” Mayeaux, 69, and Eloise “Patty Mayeaux, 67, on Sept. 14, 2016. He was living with his grandparents at the time of their deaths.

Several hours after the bodies were discovered in a barn behind the house, law enforcement officers found Mayeaux hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes.