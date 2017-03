Boy Scouts Troop #94 will hold a garage sale this Saturday, March 11 at the Avoyelles 4-H Center, located at 8592 Hwy. 1 in Mansura. The garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. until in the parking lot. Funds generated from the sale will help to send the troop to the National Jamboree in July in Virginia.

Available items will include clothes, shoes, knick knacks, home decor, and much, much more.