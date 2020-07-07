BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 1 (Simmesport Bridge) July 15

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the LA 1 (Simmesport Bridge) in Avoyelles Parish will be closed to all traffic for intermittent 15 minute periods from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to allow for aerial bridge inspection.

Traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge between the 15-minute closure periods.

This bridge is located on LA 1 over the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, and is located at logmile 0.00. The structure is located 0.18 miles east of the LA 1/LA 105 intersection.

Alternate Route: No detour will be provided since the bridge will only be closed to traffic for 15 minute periods intermittently, and traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge between the 15-minute closure periods.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

