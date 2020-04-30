Bridge on U.S. Hwy 71 north of Bunkie to be reduced to one lane Monday

The bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad on U.S. Hwy 71 near La. Hwy 1177 north of Bunkie will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9 a.m. Monday (May 4), the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced.

There will be no need for a detour route as one lane will remain open at all times.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled. DOTD appreciates the motoring public's patience and reminds drivers to exercise caution when traveling through work zones and be alert for work crews and their equipment.

