Bro. Andre, long-time leader of St. Joseph Catholic School, passes away

The St. Joseph Catholic School community was shocked and saddened this past weekend with the news that Brother Andre M. Lucia had passed away.

Lucia had devoted many years to the Plaucheville parochial school and its students.

The New Orleans native arrived at St. Joseph in March 1967 after the Brothers of the Holy Eucharist assumed operation of the school.

He was born Rodney Lucia, but most knew him as Brother Andre -- the name he assumed when he jointed the Brothers of the Holy Eucharist at the age of 17.

He spent 50 of his 53 years of religious ministry in Plaucheville. Prior to that time, he served at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen, Don Bosco Boys Home in Cottonport and St. Anthony School in Cottonport and St. Anthony School in Bunkie.

Lucia became the elementary principal in 1980 and overall school principal in 1985. In 2001, he was appointed the school’s president when Brother Augustine Brian Kozdroj became principal.

Funeral arrangements are pending under direction of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie.