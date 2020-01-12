Bruce Lachney convicted of Graser murder

Bruce Lachney was found guilty Wednesday (Jan. 8) of 2nd degree murder in the beating death of Farrel Graser. Graser, 65, was killed with a log at his Brouillette residence on Jan. 27, 2019. Lachney, 61, was Graser’s neighbor at the time.

“We are pleased with the result,” District Attorney Charles Riddle said. “I thank the jurors for serving in this trial.”

Assistant District Attorney Tony Salario was the lead prosecutor, assisted by Assistant DA Andrea Aymond.

Chad Guillot was Lachney’s defense attorney.

The two-day trial before Judge Billy Bennett had to be held in Judge Kerry Spruill’s courtroom due to serious water damage in Bennett’s courtroom.

The sentence for 2nd degree murder is mandatory life in prison without parole. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Lachney and Graser were seen fighting in the front yard of Graser’s residence on La. Hwy 452. When deputies arrived at the scene, Graser was dead. He was struck in the head with a heavy piece of wood.

Witnesses of the fight told deputies the other man ran across the road to an abandoned house. Lachney was found behind the house and arrested.