Bunkie City Hall will be closed to the public starting March 18

Bunkie City Hall will be closed to the public starting on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until further notice.

Water Bills

1. Payments can be dropped through the door

2. Can be paid online @ www.BUNKIEPAYMENTS.COM

3. Can be paid over the phone by call (877) 793-7141

4. All other water inquiries please call City Hall at (318) 346-7663.

Permits

Please call City Hall at (318) 346-7663 and ask for Permitting Department

All other emergencies please contact our local Police Department at (318) 346-2664