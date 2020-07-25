Bunkie Council asked to address vicious dogs issue

There are few things more capable of evoking strong emotions than issues involving dogs. Hearts melt at the sight of a stray dog or puppy. Anger boils over in response to reports and photos of abused animals. Fear rises when a vicious dog or group of dogs racks up incidents of attacks on other animals and people and nothing is done to enforce ordinances that were passed to pro-tect people and pets from such threats.

At its July 9 monthly meeting, the Bunkie City Council heard concerns about that last emotion.

Concerned citizen Jonathan Evans told the council that one of his neighbor's pit bulls attacked his Pomeranian in February. He reported the incident, pointing out that the person has three pit bulls and two "mutts" that are as vicious as the bulldogs.

Evans presented a petition signed by 32 residents of his neighborhood attesting to dog attacks on six people -- four adults and two children -- and Evans' 3-year-old Pomeranian, Rosie, in the past five years.

Rosie was attacked by two of the dogs in February. Although she received numerous stitches and survived the attack, she suffered brain damage and was in constant pain, forcing the family to have her put to sleep.

He said police once had to shoot one of the neighbor's dogs due to its viciousness after it attacked a second person. Evans admitted that he personally wishes the animals were gone, but told council members all he is asking city officials and police to do is enforce Bunkie's "vicious dog" ordinance -- especially the provision requiring an 8-foot fence for any yard in which the vicious dog may be located.

'BITTEN AND TERRORIZED'

Evans' petition claims the dogs "have bitten and terrorized adults and children alike" for several years. He said repeated calls to the Bunkie Police Department and the current and past mayors and police chiefs during that time "have not yielded any actions to remove the dangerous animals or safeguard our neighborhood and its residents."

The city has done a good job of enforcing the ordinance in other instances over the years.

When Moreauville got into hot water over its attempt to ban pit bulls inside its city limits, Bunkie's ordinance withstood scrutiny and claims of "breedism" -- even though the ordinance states “There shall be an irrefutable presumption that any dog registered with the animal control officer as a pit bull or Rottweiler dog is a vicious dog and is therefore subject to the requirements of this subchapter.”

Mayor Bruce Coulon has told Evans that the woman in question is following everything the ordinance says except the fencing."

Evans responded that the 8-foot fence is a requirement of the ordinance, "so she isn't following the ordinance."

At the meeting, council members expressed concern over Evans' claims and indicated the matter would be addressed. As of this week, no action had been taken, Evans said.

This is not the first time an outraged citizen has brought the actions of this person's dogs to the council's attention.

In August 2015 a man was injured when he jumped the fence to stand between a pit bull and a child who was taking a shortcut through the yard.

ORDINANCE REQUIREMENTS

Under the "vicious dog” ordinance, owners must register their animal at City Hall. The ordinance spells out what must be done once a dog has been declared “vicious.”

That usually occurs after the dog has demonstrated an aggressive behavior. An obvious problem with enforcing the ordinance is people not registering their animals with the city and city officials not being able to identify where the potentially vicious animals live.

A key element of the ordinance is a requirement that the owner of a vicious dog not allow the animal out of its “kennel, pen or other proper enclosure unless such dog is securely attached to a leash not more than four feet in length.” In addition, it requires that a person “capable of controlling the dog is in physical control of the leash.”

In the incident five years ago, the dogs in question were inside a fenced yard, but the ordinance requires an enclosed pen or kennel, with a covering, to protect against just the sort of situation that occurred with the child. The injured man noted that he was a large man and was able to jump the fence, adding that it is no obstacle to the muscular dogs to do the same.

OTHER RESTRICTIONS

Other restrictions and requirements for vicious dogs include a mandatory muzzle whenever it is outside of its pen/enclosure and to be confined indoors or in a locked pen/enclosure unless properly leashed and muzzled.

Outdoor enclosures must have four walls and a covered top or, if uncovered, the four walls must be eight feet tall. Owners must post warning signs, such as “Beware of Dog,” that can be easily read by someone approaching the property.

Prior to being issued a permit to own a “vicious dog,” the ordinance states, the owner must provide proof of liability insurance or a surety bond of at least $250,000 to cover any damage or injury that may be caused by the dog. The city is also to be notified immediately by the insurance agent if the dog owner’s insurance is canceled or expires. If the dog owner can prove that insurance is not available, he can pay the city $1,000. Some insurance companies will not issue a liability policy to someone who owns certain breeds of dog.

The Bunkie ordinance includes a “sins of the father” provision noting that “all offspring born of vicious dogs registered with the animal control officer also must be registered with the department within six weeks of birth.”

In short, for example, the offspring of a pit bull and a Labrador would still have to be registered. If the Labra-pit mates with a cocker spaniel, those puppies would probably have to be registered because one of their parents was registered as a vicious dog.

Vicious dogs must wear a “scarlet letter” -- a red circular tag that must be worn at all times and is clearly visible that identifies the animal as vicious.

The city fee for a vicious dog permit is $50. Anyone found violating the ordinance can be fined $500 to $1,000 and/or sentenced to serve 60 days in jail. The kicker to the penalty is that each day the dog owner is in violation of the ordinance counts as a separate offense.

As noted earlier, the Bunkie ordinance is not a “breed-specific ban,” such as the one that stirred up controversy in Moreauville. However, its “presumed vicious” and “vicious off-spring” sections dance on the outskirts of “breed-specific legislation,” -- called “breedism” by pit bull advocates.