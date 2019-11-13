Bunkie Councilman Lem Thomas charged with interfering with police

Bunkie City Councilman Lem Thomas was arrested Sunday (Nov. 10) on charges of interfering with a police investigation and resisting an officer with force/violence.

In a press release, Police Chief Scott Ferguson reports Thomas, 69, was arrested by Bunkie police at about 10:55 p.m. after he “allegedly showed up on a traffic stop being conducted by the Bunkie Police Department” involving the councilman’s son, Christopher Thomas.

The younger Thomas, 36, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I drug, failure to register a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.

“Lem Thomas was advised by officers numerous times to not interfere with this investigation and to leave the scene,” the press release states. `“While attempting to handcuff Christopher Thomas, council member Thomas got between the officers and his son, causing a major safety issue for the suspect and the officers.”

The statement reported Lem Thomas “became aggressive towards the officer by grabbing the patrolman,” and was arrested.

The press release notes that Ferguson has told council members before that “if anyone interferes with a traffic stop or investigation, then they would be arrested.”

Earlier that day, Thomas interfered with a police officer who had stopped a bicyclist who darted around the railroad track crossing guard. Ferguson said the officer was only warning the bicyclist that “he has to follow the same laws as a car,” and that such action is dangerous.

However, the chief added, Thomas stopped to argue with the police officer.

Ferguson said Thomas was warned against such action but was not charged in connection with that incident. Thomas was charged with two counts of resisting an officer in connection with the second incident.

Thomas was released on a $2,500 signature bond.