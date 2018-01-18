Bunkie councilmen, police chief clash over aldermen's recommendations

Following comments by City Council members concerning how to improve the working relationship between the police chief and the council, Police Chief Bobby Corner launched a tirade that included a run down of his family lineage.

Council members Brenda Sampson and Travis Armand presented their recommendations -- as they did prior to the police chief election four years ago -- during the council’s Jan. 11 meeting. The two council members have been vocal critics of Corner during his first term in office. As was the case last year, former Councilman Craig Foster joined the two in presenting recommendations for police-council interaction.

‘RACIAL REMARKS’

Corner responded to the council members’ comments by saying he was “offended by these racial remarks.”

The only reference to race was a recommendation that the police chief and the assistant chief be of different races. Sampson and Foster are black while Armand is white.

“I’m not African-American nor Caucasian, I am Avoyel Indian, which is part of my heritage. Part of my heritage is African American.” He also indicated that there may be Caucasian ancestors in his family tree.

Corner told the council that he has “been holding my peace for 3 1/2 years” and indicated that one or more of his three opponents in the March 24 election would be a “puppet.”

“If you want a puppet, then vote one in,” he said. “I guarantee you again, if elected again you will see it again.”

Corner said the council members’ comments were disrespectful and have been on-going since he took office.

During his remarks, he also noted that Bunkie police are underpaid. He said he works as police chief but also as dispatcher, filling in when officers can’t work and stops in at businesses to check in with owners.

After the meeting, Armand said Corner “misinterpreted our recommendations as criticism. Instead of addressing the suggestions we formulated in conjunction with our constituents, he chose to go on a wild, incoherent rant about his ancestry while making boastful claims about the certainty of his impending victory.”

Armand said that instead of using the comments constructively, Corner “chose to attack me, Ms. Sampson, his election opponents” and the City Council overall.

Corner exhibited the “same disjointed defiance and unwillingness to communicate and cooperate that have been the hallmarks of his 3 1/2 years in office,” Armand added.

Sampson also responded to Corner’s rant after the meeting.

“It is unfortunate that the problem of communication with the chief of police continues to be an ongoing problem after 3 1/2 years of working together,” Sampson said. “The concerns were to be addressed by all candidates, just as they were presented four years ago to the candidates for chief of police.”

She said the comments at the meeting were merely suggestions for Corner and the other three candidates to consider.

“Whoever is the chief has the right to accept or reject them,” she added.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The recommendations that lit Corner’s fuse were basically the same presented four years ago.

Armand said the intent of presenting the recommendations now was “to encourage the eventual police chief to take proactive measures for the benefit of the department and the community at large.”

He said by presenting the council recommendations, candidates for police chief could address the concerns expressed. Armand noted that the suggestions would be brought back to the council if the issues are not addressed by the winner of the election.

The proposals are not “outlandish, controversial or divisive,” but rather “sound, commonsense policy suggestions that would enhance the department, city government and, most importantly, the community at large,” Armand added.

Armand, Sampson and Foster relied on their own observations and on discussions with Bunkie residents in compiling their recommendations.

“We want to encourage the Police Department to better communicate, collaborate and cooperate with the mayor and council, as well as the public,” Sampson said.

She said the police station is only a short distance from City Hall, but often “functions and acts in isolation from the rest of city government.”

BPD should respond to a council request for information in a timely manner, Sampson said.

As an example of the poor cooperation and communication, Sampson noted the controversy in 2016 that led the council to take Corner to court to force him to provide requested information on police officer’s qualifications and various certifications.

When Corner ignored the order, Sampson said the council had no choice but to dismiss police officers whose qualifications could not be confirmed.

She said the waste of time, manhours and resources would have been avoided with better communication and cooperation between the chief and council.

“When officers are recommended for hire, introduce these applicants to the council members prior to the meeting,” Sampson said in her recommendations. “There needs to be reporting on information and keeping the public informed.”

MEET WITH APPLICANTS

Past police chiefs routinely brought applicants for police officer positions to meet with council members, Sampson said. Those one-on-one meetings provided several benefits for the hiring process, resulting in a “win-win” for all parties involved.

“Citizens have a desire and indeed a right to be informed about crimes and law enforcement in their communities,” Sampson continued. “One of the main complaints the council has heard from residents is the unreasonable time in which police reports and accident reports are generated. We are recommending generating reports in a timely fashion.”

Sampson said the Police Department should make wise use of its resources.

“Bunkie needs to create a department of highly qualified officers that closely reflects the demographic of the community,” Sampson said. She said police officers should be hired based on their qualifications and not their race, but added that the Police Department’s staff “should at least roughly mirror the racial demographic of the community.”

After sundown, the department’s focus should shift from traffic enforcement to patrolling neighborhoods and businesses, Sampson said, adding that has not been the case.

In discussing the need for both races to be reflected in the top two positions, Sampson said the late Police Chief Mary Fanara, who was white, started the situation of having a white assistant chief. Corner’s assistant chiefs have been black.

Another recommendation is for police officers to introduce themselves to business owners during non-peak business hours.

“The eventual police chief should assign and partner specific officers to specific businesses to act as a liaison between that business and the police department,” she said.

BPD also needs to have a daily visible presence in the schools when possible. City officials should discuss with the schools’ officials how that partnership would be most beneficial.

“They should walk the halls, make rounds to the cafeteria during lunch and the playground during recess, and become familiar with administrators, faculty and staff,” Sampson said.

She questioned why Bunkie police have been unable to assist with traffic control at the corner of Evergreen and Cottonwood when Bunkie High dismisses in the afternoon.

Vehicles, school buses and pedestrians are all at risk every school day, but “year after year and administration after administration has failed to provide this service that is apparently easily and readily provided at multiple schools in other municipalities,” Sampson said.

OTHER ISSUES

On other issues, the recommendations called for working to improve wages for all municipal employees, including police officers. The goal would be to raise wages to a level that employees would not be eligible for subsidized housing.

“We are in no way advocating that the mayor and council become actively involved in the day to day functioning of the police department,” Armand continued. “That is the role of the elected police chief.”

Armand said Bunkie officials have seen the problems other municipalities have with appointed police chiefs.

“In no way are we advocating that scenario,” he added.

Armand said the mayor and council are within their duties to make recommendations to ensure the safety of citizens and to benefit the department and community.

“That’s what we’ve attempted to do here tonight,” he said.

Armand said crime does not discriminate. It affects everyone.

“Only a fool would want to live in an area where crime is high and property values are low,” Armand said. “We’ve initiated these recommendations in hopes of addressing and alleviating these two problems.”