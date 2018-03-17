Bunkie High auditorium to cost $80K more than projected

A proposed auditorium at Bunkie Magnet High will cost $80,000 than initially estimated, but the project will go forward as planned, the Avoyelles School Board decided at its March 6 meeting. M.D. Descant was awarded the contract for its low bid of $707,000.

Although higher than the $650,000 budgeted for the project, Descant’s bid was lower than Migues Deloach Company’s $811,800 and Scallan Construction’s $938,680 bids.

Board members decided to take the extra $80,000 from the school system’s Contingency Fund, with the understanding that it will be replaced when the district receives more revenue dedicated to its capital improvements projects.

Descant’s base bid was $606,000. However, additional items -- $40,000 for a sound system, $34,000 for stage lighting and $27,000 to for side and rear curtains, projector and retractable screen -- in the project designs pushed the total cost over the initial budget.

The auditorium is one of the final major pieces of the school desegregation plan. It is hoped to become a keystone in a fine arts magnet program for the school.

The auditorium will be built at the north end of the gym, where students are currently dropped off and picked up by school buses.

Construction is scheduled to begin in a few months and will take about eight months to complete. The addition should be finished by early next year.