Bunkie to hold pre-festival clean-up day Saturday

In preparation for the upcoming Louisiana Corn Festival, Bunkie city officials and the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce are asking residents to come together this Saturday to clean up the city for festival visitors.

“We are asking our local businesses, residents and organizations to work together to make this year a great success,” Chamber President Clara Leigh “Lele” Soileau said.

Soileau said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will be a special guest at the festival on June 10 and will ride in the citywide parade.

“With this in mind, we want our city and residents to be represented in a manner that is appropriate for the lieutenant governor’s visit,” she said."

Soileau said businesses, residents and organizations are encouraged to participate in the annual City Clean Up Day this Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Bunkie Depot. Residents and businesses are also urged to decorate their homes and businesses for the Corn Festival, with such things as wreaths or green and yellow ribbons or even corn-themed scenes out front.

Even those who cannot attend the organized clean-up campaign can help the cause just by “tidying up” store fronts, flowerbeds, lawns “and any other area deemed appropriate,” Soileau added.

The effort will target the Main Street area, the three highway entrances to town and other high-visibility areas.

“We will work on trimming tree limbs, weed-eating, resealing benches and other maintenance that is necessary,” Soileau said.

A dumpster will be placed on Oak Street for non-hazardous household materials only.

A light lunch and water will be provided for volunteers. Bunkie will provide trash bags and gloves.

Volunteers are asked to bring any extra lawn care equipment, such as clippers, trimmers and weed-eaters. Just to be extra-careful, workers should also bring extra water to avoid dehydration.

Concerning the decoration campaign, Soileau said festival organizers “really want our ‘Corn Fest colors’ to shine this year.”

She said the city and Chamber will be working to incorporate the Corn Festival theme around town between now and the start of the festival on June 8.

“ In past years, the festival held the best-decorated business and residence competition,” Soileau continued. “We would like to re-create that same energy and enthusiasm in this year’s festival.”

The Louisiana. Corn Festival is held annually the second full-weekend in June. This year’s dates are June 8-10.

The festival organizers have a wonderful lineup of entertainers and events for Bunkie residents and visitors.

“Please help support your local events and festivals in anyway possible,” Soileau said.

She noted that Nungesser and other state tourism officials have encouraged Louisianans to consider a “stay-cation” in the state this summer, noting that local attractions, events and community festivals are fun for the family and also serve a double benefit of being a good investment in the local economies.