Bunkie lawyer charged with stalking Avoyelles police juror

A lead figure in an anti-vote buying group was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 1) for stalking and criminal trespassing.

Bunkie Attorney Dan McKay, 71, was arrested by Bunkie Police after Avoyelles Police Juror McKinley “Pop” Keller filed a complaint after an incident in front of Keller’s home Tuesday.

McKay was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 and released on his own recognizance.

Keller, who has served on the Police Jury for 37 of the past 40 years, said McKay had been harassing him for the past six weeks.

“I have never trespassed on his property -- ever,” McKay said.

McKay denies he “repeatedly drove down Elm Street to take photos” of Keller’s house, but does concede to periodically driving down the street to go to commercial businesses.

McKay said the Concerned Voters group’s investigations “have made some people uncomfortable and has resulted in unfounded charges against us.”

He would not say whether his visits to Keller's were connected with suspicions of vote buying, but did note he told Keller his group was committed to fighting vote buying in the upcoming election.

“He said he doesn’t engage in that kind of activity and I said, ‘Good,’” McKay said, adding that the two "old friends" shook hands when he left the house.

Keller alleges that McKay and/or other members of the Concerned Voters group have been accusing him of buying votes and being corrupt, both of which are untrue.

For more on this story, see this Sunday's Avoyelles Journal.