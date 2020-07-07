Bunkie man charged with arson

A Bunkie man was arrested June 29 and charged with setting a vacant house on fire.

Christopher Harris, 34, was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on one count of simple arson. He was released on $10,000 bond.

A State Fire Marshal's spokesman said the Bunkie Fire Department responded to an early-morning fire at a vacant house on Cottonwood Street on June 22. The house was known to be a hangout for the homeless in the area.

Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set in the back of the house.

Surveillance video and witnesses identified Harris as a suspect for the fire. Fire Marshal agents and Bunkie P.D. officers located and arrested Harris.