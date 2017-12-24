Bunkie man killed in DeSoto Parish accident

Sun, 12/24/2017

Authorities say two people, including a Bunkie man, were killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck. It happened on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish on Friday, December 22.
According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before 7 p.m., Troop G responded to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-49, about two miles north of La. Hwy. 509 in DeSoto Parish. 
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 GMC pick up truck driven by Huson Bain, age 24, of Bunkie was traveling in the right lane, when for reasons still under investigation, it rear-ended an 18-wheeler driven by 59-year-old Charles Edward Collins of Shreveport. 
Another 18-wheeler then rear-ended the GMC pick-up truck causing those two vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.
Bain and the driver of the second 18-wheeler died from their injuries. 
Police say the of the 18-wheeler driver who died are being withheld pending notification of family members.
A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Collins was not injured and tested negative for alcohol. The crash remains under investigation. 

