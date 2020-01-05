Bunkie man killed at Opelousas concert

A 28-year-old Bunkie man was shot and killed at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas Sunday morning.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. during a concert. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the event contact Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or provide tips online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.