Bunkie PD arrests Texas men on drug charges

Two Texas men have been charged with possession of two pounds of marijuana and 246 suspected naroctics pills by the Bunkie Police Department.

On July 17, the Bunkie PD, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspectors and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Ernesto Benavides and Adrian Martinez, of Rio Grande City, Texas on drug charges.

A package suspected to contain two pounds of marijuana was scheduled to be delivered to Martinez in Bunkie. While conducting surveillance, Bunkie PD officers observed Martinez receive the package. When officers detained Martinez and Benavides, the pair was in possession of both the marijuana and suspected pills.

Benavides and Martinez were charged with possession with intent to distribute a CDS I, and possession of CDS II and booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 with a $10,000 bond.