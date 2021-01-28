Bunkie P.D. arrests three on drug charges

Bunkie Police arrested three individuals on various drug-related charges after a traffic stop in a Bunkie school zone.

Officer Kyle McCain reported that he stopped a vehicle with a defective brake light. Upon approaching the vehicle, he said there was strong odor suspected to be marijuana. When passenger Stephanie Aucoin, 51, got out of the car she dropped a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle uncovered four straws with suspected methamphetamine residue, five individual bags of suspected meth, a container of a leafy substance believed to be marijuana and two bags of such substance.

Aucoin, driver Christy Washington, 31, and passenger Larry Washington, 42, were all charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

The driver was also charged with driving under suspension and a brake light violation.