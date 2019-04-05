Bunkie PD suspect turns himself into police

William Van Hall Houston, a suspect in Bunkie altercation, has turned himself into authorities.

The Bunkie Police Department was asking for the public's help in finding a suspect from an incident late last week.

According to Bunkie Police, William Van Hall Houston allegedly struck another man in the face with a blunt object during a drug-related altercation. The man was brought to the hospital.

After securing a warrant and searching Houston's home, police issued an arrest warrant for him.

Houston is wanted for aggravated battery, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II, unlawful possession of body armor by a convicted felon, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of drug paraphernalia.