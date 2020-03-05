Bunkie pet owners urged to register animals

Mayor Bruce Coulon certainly doesn’t want to see Bunkie “go to the dogs.” However, citizens looking for a good family pet are more than welcome to “come to the dogs” at the city’s shelter.

“We pick up loose animals and keep them at our holding pen,” Coulon said. “It isn’t a dog pound. We hold them for as long as we can to give their owners a chance to come get them.”

Most of the dogs that end up in the holding pen are “runaways” and not hard-core strays.

Coulon said residents who have lost their dog should call City Hall at 318-7494. Those hoping to rescue a good dog without a home are also welcome to call to ask about the dogs being held and the city’s procedure for redeeming and adopting the animals it picks up.

When this interview was done, the city had five puppies looking for a good home -- four males and a female.

“I hate to see any dog be sent away to be put to sleep,” Coulon said, “but we can only hold them for so long.”

Bunkie has an ordinance that requires pet owners to register their dogs and cats at City Hall. There is a $5 per year registration fee.

“We have that in place so we have a record on file of the animal, not to be difficult or make money,” Coulon said. “If the animal is registered, we have the owners name and contact information on file. We take a photo of the animal for the file. We give the pet owner a tag for the animal’s collar.”

All of that helps the city reunite a lost animal with its owner if it happens to be picked up by the animal control officer.

There may be some costs associated with reclaiming a lost pet or adopting an unwanted animal.

The procedure is simple for “normal” animals, but is more involved if the dog is deemed “vicious” -- either because of the animal’s past history of its breed.

City Hall will be able to provide details on the costs and adoption procedures and answer other questions.