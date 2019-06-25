Bunkie police investigating a drive-by shootings in Bunkie, Morrow area

Bunkie Police are investigating two drive-by shootings in the Bunkie and Morrow areas that happened just after midnight Tuesday..

According to police, a dark-colored Chevy four-door vehicle was involved in the shootings.

Around 12:15 a.m., a woman and her toddler were shot at around the intersection of South Louisiana and Keller Street in Bunkie. Over 42 rounds were shot at the residence.

About 45 minutes later, the same vehicle was believed to be in another shooting. A residence was shot up over 25 times in the Morrow area.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Witnesses say that the vehicle was occupied by two black slender males, heavily armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Bunkie Police Department at (318) 346-2664.