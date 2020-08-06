Bunkie shooting suspect arrested in Monroe

A suspect in the May 23 shooting of a man at a Bunkie apartment complex was arrested by U.S. Marshals officers in Monroe Thursday (Aug. 6).

Bunkie P.D. officers took custody of Joseph Lewis, 39, later Thursday and brought him back to Avoyelles Parish where he was booked into the parish detention center on two charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, home invasion, 2nd degree robbery and burglary.

He is in custody in Avoyelles Parish Detention Center #1 under $785,000 bond.

Lewis is a suspect in an incident that occurred at the Plantation Apartments on May 23. He allegedly took a purse and cell phone from a woman and then pistol-whipped her. He also is charged with scuffling with a man and shooting him in the arm.