Bunkie woman charged with attempted second degree murder

A Bunkie woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting her boyfriend after an argument on Sunday morning, June 9.

According to reports, at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Bunkie and Cottonport Police Departments and Bunkie Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene on Wavell Street. A male suspect was discovered with a gunshot wound to the throat.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in intensive care.

Police have charged Brittney Franklin, 27, for attempted second degree murder. She was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.