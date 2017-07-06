Bunkie's Main Street sidewalk project to start August 10

The final contracts have been signed for Bunkie's long-awaited state-funded sidewalk construction project. Bunkie officials met with Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) and Merrick Construction of Cottonport representatives in a pre-construction meeting on June 29.

Merrick Construction was awarded the contract in mid-April with a bid of $286,445. The project to repair sidewalks on Main Street is funded in large part with a Transportation Enhancement Program grant.

Work on the .355-mile project is slated to start with a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 10. Merrick Construction will use July to assemble all of the materials needed for the project.

The project should take 90 working days to complete, depending on the weather. There will be no street closings, but sidewalks will be closed while work is underway.

The sidewalk will be on the west side of Main Street, from Lexington Street to Pine Street. The project also calls for making the sidewalks handicapped-accessible, planting 27 dwarf holly trees, providing six benches, six trash receptacles and six flower pots.

Decorative street signs will be added at each street corner in the project.

“It will make an awesome improvement to the Main Street area of Bunkie,” Robertson said. “The city will be contacting property owners asking them to improve the frontage of the their buildings facing Main Street.”

Driveways going into businesses along the project will be improved to meet DOTD standards because they are part of the sidewalk project.

Robertson asked that motorists use caution when driving on Main Street during the construction.

“This will allow people easier access to the sidewalks on Main Street in the future,” Robertson continued. “We are very excited that this project has come the fruition after so many years of planning and design.”

The city began its efforts to obtain the grant in 2011. The grant was awarded in February 2013, but funding was not approved until last year.

While the city will receive the promised grant for the project, the project had to be scaled down to offset the increased cost of the repairs over the past four years.

The 2013 plans had included new sidewalks on areas adjacent to Main Street, including Lexington Street. Now the work will have to be limited to Main Street.