Businessman Daryl Deshotel announces run for Louisiana House of Representatives

MANSURA, La. (Daryl Deshotel) - Avoyelles Parish businessman and community leader Daryl Deshotel officially announced his campaign on Tuesday for the District 28 seat of the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

Deshotel is a lifelong resident of Avoyelles who began working at an early age on his uncle’s sweet potato farm. While in college at Louisiana State University (LSU), he learned how to assemble and program computers, which led him to create Detel Computer Solutions.

Deshotel says he will bring his business-minded approach and experience as a successful job creator to Baton Rouge. There, he says he will prioritize cutting unnecessary spending and enacting policies to grow and protect the economy of Avoyelles and the state as a whole.

“I’m running, because we need more business-minded representatives at the Capitol,” Deshotel said. “I know I can foster strong economic development and truly help our parish and state to succeed. Our community has great potential, and I will work hard every day to encourage the growth of quality jobs and opportunity in Avoyelles. My door will always be open for the people of our parish.”

Aside from economic development, Deshotel is making education a major focus of his campaign.

Deshotel is a pro-life Christian, committed to protecting the rights of the unborn. He is also a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, who will fight to protect the rights and culture of all of Avoyelles.

Deshotel’s campaign is hosting an official kick-off event on Monday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at Detel, located at 2028 HWY 115 in Mansura.