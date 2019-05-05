BUSINESSMAN DARYL DESHOTEL ANNOUNCES RUN FOR LOUISIANA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Mansura, La.— Avoyelles Parish (Avoyelles) businessman and community leader Daryl Deshotel today officially announced his campaign for the District 28 seat of the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

Deshotel, who has spent several months meeting with prominent local business, education and other community stakeholders, has built a strong, winning coalition to ensure he is ready to successfully lead on day one of taking office.

A common sense conservative and dedicated family man, Deshotel is a lifelong resident of Avoyelles who learned the value of hard work at an early age while working on his uncle’s sweet potato farm. Deshotel carried this work ethic throughout his life, becoming a majorly successful entrepreneur. While in college at Louisiana State University (LSU), he became fascinated with and learned how to assemble and program computers. Deshotel’s passion for computers and his vision for the future of technology led him to create Detel Computer Solutions.

Since its founding, Detel has created jobs and opportunity for countless Louisianans throughout the state, particularly in Avoyelles. Deshotel will bring his business-minded approach and experience as a successful job creator to Baton Rouge. There, he says he will prioritize cutting unnecessary spending and enacting policies to grow and protect the economy of Avoyelles and the state as a whole.

“I’m running, because we need more business-minded representatives at the Capitol,” Deshotel said. “I know I can foster strong economic development and truly help our parish and state to succeed. Our community has great potential, and I will work hard every day to encourage the growth of quality jobs and opportunity in Avoyelles. My door will always be open for the people of our parish.”

Aside from economic development, Deshotel is making education a major focus of his campaign. As someone who knows firsthand the schools in Avoyelles and across the state through his work at Detel, Deshotel understands the importance of giving both students and teachers the best opportunity to succeed.

As an Avoyelles citizen, Deshotel embodies the way of life in the parish. As a pro-life Christian, he is committed to protecting the rights of the unborn. He is also a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, who will fight to protect the rights and culture of all of Avoyelles.

Deshotel’s campaign is hosting an official kick-off event on Monday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at Detel, located at 2028 HWY 115 in Mansura.