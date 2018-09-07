Car chase ends in crash in Mansura

6:25 pm UPDATE: The vehicle has been confirmed by police to be an Aaron’s Furniture delivery truck. The chase started in Bunkie went to Cottonport where several vehicles were damaged.

Bunkie Police late Friday afternoon, September 7, were involved in a car chase that ended in Mansura. According to police reports, the chase ended when the driver of the car being chased by police crashed into a building.

No further details have been issued about the type of vehicle, which building the car crashed into or the identity of the driver.

Bunkie, Mansura and other departments are currently on the scene.

Police did confirm that the driver was only injured in the accident. Social media sites have said the accident has occurred near the three way stop at the intersection of Hwy. 114 and 107. Social media sites have also reported the entire intersection has been blocked.

A photo sent in by Travis Barr shows damage to a business at the intersection that is often used as a pecan buying business.

A second photo courtesy of Kristin Bordelon shows officers still on scene.

More info. will be posted as it becomes available.