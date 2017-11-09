Carpenter trial waiting on sanity ruling

A trial date for Brandon Carpenter, charged with four counts of attempted 1st degree murder of police officers, is still pending awaiting a report from a sanity commission.

Carpenter’s trial had initially been scheduled for Nov. 13 in 12th Judicial District Court.

However, when Carpenter pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, the trial was canceled until after the process is completed to determine if the defendant is competent to stand trial.

Carpenter, 36, was formerly living at the home where he barricaded himself after leading police on a high-speed chase from Hessmer to Long Bridge on May 11. He has also been identified as being from Elizabeth.

During the day-long stand-off, Carpenter allegedly fired a shotgun loaded with fine shot through a window.

Two police officers at the scene were taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds. A third sustained a minor wound from shrapnel and did not require medical treatment.

Carpenter is charged with four counts of attempted 1st degree murder for allegedly shooting at three on-duty police officers and running his vehicle into an occupied police car when the chase began in Hessmer.

He is also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest by force or violence, driving under a suspended driver’s license, hit-and-run, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault with a vehicle.

Carpenter is being represented by the 12th JDC' public defense office.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in July.