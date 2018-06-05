Casa Aleluya orphanage safe from volcano

For the many in this area who support the Casa Aleluya orphanage in Guatemala -- with donations of money, supplies, volunteer hours and prayer -- who are concerned about the Fuego Volcano eruption in that country, Bunkie native Mike Clark has posted on the children's home website that "Casa is safe, as are all the children."

An employee in the orphanage's Louisiana office, which coordinates visits and donations to the orphanage, said the home has received some ash fallout from the deadly volcano, but no damage.

Earlier today Clark wrote that the orphanage is safe and that staff and children have been praying for the families living near the volcano.

"The eruptions have stopped," he wrote, adding that the airport near the orphanage was supposed to open today. "It is safe for the teams scheduled to come to Casa," he added.

The children collected an offering which was used to purchase food and clothing for those made homeless by the volcanic eruption.

As of earlier today, the death toll from Fuego's eruption was at 69 and expected to rise.