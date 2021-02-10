Cassidy votes to continue Trump's trial in Senate

Louisiana's Sen. Bill Cassidy changed his vote on whether former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional, voting Tuesday that it was. Cassidy joined all Democratic senators and five Republicans who had previously supported the trial proceedings in a 56-44 vote that allowed the trial to continue.

The Louisiana Republican Party criticized Cassidy for his vote, saying in a prepared statement it is “profoundly disappointed by Sen. Bill Cassidy’s vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial now underway against former President, now private citizen, Donald J. Trump. We feel that an impeachment trial of a private citizen is not only an unconstitutional act, but also an attack on the very foundation of American democracy, which will have far reaching and unforeseen consequences for our republic.”

The state GOP praised Sen. John N. Kennedy for remaining "steadfast in his opposition to the fake impeachment trial.”

Cassidy is the only Southern GOP senator to have cast a vote in the proceedings that could be considered "anti-Trump." The other five Republican senators who voted to proceed with the trial are Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Susan Murkowski of Alaska.

Cassidy said the prosecutors' arguments on Tuesday were focused, organized and compelling while Trump's lawyers were "disorganized" and "did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand, and when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it -- almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments."

Cassidy explained his vote to continue the trial by noting that Trump's side "is doing a terrible job on the issue at hand. As an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."

The Tuesday vote does not necessarily mean Cassidy will also vote for conviction. He said he is keeping an open mind and will "listen as an impartial juror to both sides" in the case.

To convict Trump of "incitement of an insurrection," 67 senators must find the former president guilty. That would require 48 Democrats, two Independents and 17 Republicans to find Trump guilty of the charge.