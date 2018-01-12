Challenges filed in two Bunkie elections

Challenges to candidates in two Bunkie elections were filed iun 12th Judicial District Court today, resulting in a hearing being set for 10 a.m. next Friday to determine if the candidates will remain on the March 24 ballot.

Jonathan Washington was challenged by mayoral candidate Bruce Coulon, who alleged Washington resides in Atlanta, Ga. District Attorney Charles Riddle agreed and filed documents in court supporting a finding that Washington did not meet all eligibiility requirements when he qualified to run for mayor of Bunkie last Friday (Jan. 5.

Just a few minutes before the challenge deadline, incumbent Police Chief Bobby Corner filed a three-line challenge noting that he contests that candidate Scotty Ferguson meets the residency requirement to run for police chief.

In court documents, Riddle said evidence indicates Washington has not lived in Bunkie for at least a year prior to qualifying for the election. Washington registered to vote in Avoyelles last Friday, just prior to qualifying for the mayor’s race.

Washington said he is not dropping out of the race and will defend his candidacy next Friday. As of today, he had not hired an attorney to represent him in that hearing.

Corner presented his concern to Riddle that Ferguson has not lived for at least a year in Bunkie. However, Riddle said “no formal complaint was ever filed and no evidence was presented. The DA’s Office is not involved in this case.”