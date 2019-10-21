Charles Jones resigns as Avoyelles Police Jury president

In a brief but emotional meeting Monday (Oct. 21), Charles Jones resigned as president of the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury.

Most of the 20-minute special meeting was taken up by jurors and others praising Jones for his hard work as president over the past four years.

Juror Kirby Roy, who was Jones’ vice president, said he has “big shoes to fill” as Jones' replacement for the next two months. Juror John Earles was elected vice president.

“This is not something I want to do, but something I feel I have to do,” Jones said.

Jones cited “personal and health reasons” for his decision to step down from his leadership position. He plans to continue serving as the District 5 juror, but added, “we will see what the next month or two shows.”

More details on this story will be included in the Oct. 27 Avoyelles Journal.